Man Bargains With Monkey To Get His Spectacles Back, Makes An Offer It Can't Refuse

Videos featuring animals have a tendency to leave the audience entertained. The latest inclusion to the long list of such entertaining videos is a clip that shows a man trying to get his spectacles back from a monkey. The video has been shared by IPS Officer Rupin Sharma on Twitter. The short clip has amused the social media users who could not stop themselves from reacting to the clip.

The video was posted on Twitter alongside the caption, "Smart Ek haath do, Ek haath lo." In the video shared on the microblogging site, a monkey can be seen sitting atop a cage holding a pair of spectacles. The man in the video offers a pack of juice to the monkey and as soon as the monkey reached for it, the person refused to let go of it. After a few moments, the man gave him a pack of juice and the monkey too gave him his spectacles back. The spectacles got stuck in the cage, however, the monkey pushed them down, giving them to the person. Watch the video here:

Smart 🐒🐒🐒



Ek haath do,

Ek haath lo 😂😂😂😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/JHNnYUkDEw — Rupin Sharma IPS (@rupin1992) October 28, 2021

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered 19.9K views and several reactions. Netizens in the comments section expressed their views about the clip. Some of them even called the monkey intelligent and many of them shared similar experiences they had with monkeys. One user commented, "The monkey made sure you get the stuff back, kudos to monkey." Another user commented, "This pic is worth documented." Another user wrote, "Had to face similar situation at Jakhu Temple Shimla. A monkey too away my spectacles and I had to bargain with a packet of roasted Channe." "The monkeys would scratch your spec in such a way that you can't use it. These monkeys are trained to do this. We should highly reprimand this," commented another user. Check out some user reactions:

😂🤣 — ANAND SATSANGI (@asatsangi11) October 28, 2021

Hahahahaha — AkhtarAnnu (@AkhtarAnnu) October 28, 2021

Smart deal... — ABINAS KUMAR BEHERA (@ABINASKUMARBEH2) October 28, 2021

Beauty at its best brains😂😂 — Prakash Swami (@Prakash_Swami) October 29, 2021

Had to face similar situation at Jakhu Temple Shimla. A monkey too away my spectacles and I had to bargain with a packet of roasted Channe. — Kiran Kumar Madan 🇮🇳 (@kirankrmadan) October 28, 2021

Awesome...... Monkeys are intelligent animals — Sivamaneppa anamala (@sivamaneppa) October 28, 2021

Happened with me too in vrindavan — Sushant (@sush_73) October 29, 2021

Happened to me too, played same tactic to get back my glasses — Gopalakrishna (@yvgk) October 29, 2021

Ancient exchange things system ---》Barter system — Ramesh Nagireddy 🇮🇳 (@ram_nagireddy) October 29, 2021

Excellent Exchanges 🤣🤣🤣 — Ajay (@ajay_mirzam) October 28, 2021

Vrindavan it is 🙏🏻 — Ankit Agrawal (@ankitech25) October 28, 2021

Faced such situation in Brindavan. A local suggested to give a fruti and get back spectacle. Actually that happened. — Sashi Bhusan Padhi (@PadhiSashi) October 29, 2021

The monkey made sure you get the stuff back, kudos to monkey ;) — Nitin Ruhil (@nitin_ruhil) October 28, 2021

Image: Twitter/@rupin1992