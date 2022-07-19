Last Updated:

Man Beaten By Woman's Husband For Sending Her 'I Like You' Text; Police Gives Epic Reply

In a now-deleted tweet, a Twitter user claimed that he was beaten up by a man for sending "I like you" message to his wife. See Punjab Police's reply.

Written By
Mahima Joshi
Punjab

Image: Unsplash/Representative


In an unusual tweet that is doing rounds on the internet, a man was seen asking help from the police - Amritsar Division - for sending an "I Like u" message to a woman. Soon after the tweet was posted on the micro-blogging site, the Punjab police in another tweet replied to the man in an interesting way that left netizens saluting the Punjab Police. 

In a now-deleted tweet, a Twitter user claimed that he was beaten up by a man for sending an "I like you" message to his wife. The user further added that after the incident he was worried about his safety and therefore appealed to the Punjab Police to save his life. 

The user, who claims himself to be an RTI activist in his Twitter bio, in a deleted tweet wrote, "Sir I send "I Like u" message to someone, her husband came and beaten me badly yesterday night, even I apologise again and again. But now I m worried about my Safety, plz do the needful, plz help and Safe my life, Today they might attack again."

READ | Viral video of woman driving a truck thrills internet; Netizens call it 'inspirational'

He also tagged Punjab Police in his tweet. 

I like you message

Wasting no time, the Punjab police replied to the user saying, "Not sure what you were expecting on your unwarranted message to a woman, but they should not have beaten you up. They should have reported you to us and we would have served you right under the right sections of law. Both these offences will be duly taken care of as per law!"

READ | Video of dad teaching toddler how to make friends in life goes viral; Internet in awe

Netizens had perfect reactions

After posting the tweet, the Punjab Police in another tweet asked the user to "visit the nearest Police Station and lodge a complaint".

Here's how other social media users reacted: 

 

READ | Post of woman's delivery instructions landing up on cake goes viral, draws funny reactions
READ | 'When your parents force you': Video of kid's lack of interest in kickboxing goes viral
First Published:
COMMENT