Man Beaten By Woman's Husband For Sending Her 'I Like You' Text; Police Gives Epic Reply

In an unusual tweet that is doing rounds on the internet, a man was seen asking help from the police - Amritsar Division - for sending an "I Like u" message to a woman. Soon after the tweet was posted on the micro-blogging site, the Punjab police in another tweet replied to the man in an interesting way that left netizens saluting the Punjab Police.

In a now-deleted tweet, a Twitter user claimed that he was beaten up by a man for sending an "I like you" message to his wife. The user further added that after the incident he was worried about his safety and therefore appealed to the Punjab Police to save his life.

The user, who claims himself to be an RTI activist in his Twitter bio, in a deleted tweet wrote, "Sir I send "I Like u" message to someone, her husband came and beaten me badly yesterday night, even I apologise again and again. But now I m worried about my Safety, plz do the needful, plz help and Safe my life, Today they might attack again."

He also tagged Punjab Police in his tweet.

Wasting no time, the Punjab police replied to the user saying, "Not sure what you were expecting on your unwarranted message to a woman, but they should not have beaten you up. They should have reported you to us and we would have served you right under the right sections of law. Both these offences will be duly taken care of as per law!"

After posting the tweet, the Punjab Police in another tweet asked the user to "visit the nearest Police Station and lodge a complaint".

You can visit the nearest PS and lodge the complaint. — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) July 19, 2022

