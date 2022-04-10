Man Blames Fuel Price Hike For Not Being Able To Meet Girlfriend In Hilarious Video; Watch

The internet is a treasure trove of videos, that often throws light into interesting, sometimes weird, aspects of people's lives from across the world. In one such video, that is now going viral on the internet, a man was seen blaming the increase in prices of petrol and diesel, through song, for him not being able to meet his girlfriend.

The now-viral video opens up with a man who could be seen talking to his girlfriend over a call. The man rants about the petrol price hike and dreams about meeting his girlfriend. As he continues crooning, he blames the increasing fuel rates for not being able to meet her.

Have a look at the video below:

Since being posted on Facebook, the video has garnered over12,000 likes and more than 505 comments. the 3 minutes long clip was posted on April 6 by an account named 'Magadhi boys'. There were hilarious reactions seen on the video. "Very nice singing," a netizen wrote, while a second user commented, "Very nice song". "A very good song is a good way to reach the government," a third netizen quipped.

Hike in Petrol and Diesel price

Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked on April 6 taking the total hike in rates in the last16 days to Rs 10 per litre. This was the 14th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. Petrol prices have surged past the Rs 100 per litre mark in all major cities across the country while diesel is above the Rs 100 mark in several places in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

While Parbhani in Maharashtra is said to have the costliest petrol in the country at Rs 123.46 a litre, diesel is the costliest at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh (Rs 107.61 a litre).

