Man Body-slams Robber Who Held Him On Gunpoint, Netizens Say 'Captain America' | Watch

A CCTV footage of a suspected robber being taught a lesson by his would-be victim in San Leandro California has gone viral on social media. The video shows a man walking near his car as two suspected robbers with a gun run up to him. But, the victim not only saves himself but also punches his armed attacker. The man has become a hero on the internet with netizens calling him 'Captain America'.

Robbery does not go as planned

The video of the incident has been shared on Instagram alongside the caption, "Armed robbery in California doesn't go as planned". The video shows a man walking to the would-be victim. One of the two robbers with a gun comes near the man. But, the man quickly punches the attacker and then throws him on the ground. The gun of the attacker clatters across the ground and the other robber begs the man to leave the attacker. He screams "let him go" as the man kneels on the attacker. The man then leaves the attacker and the two robbers run leaving the gun on the street. Take a look at the post.

The video has received 2,30,079 likes and accumulated reactions from netizens. One user wrote, "Well damn Captain America". Another individual commented, "Bravo, well handled." Another person wrote, "He could probably tell how scared they were. They’re just babies acting tuff." Check out some netizens reactions.

(Image Credits: davenewworld_/Instagram)

