Man Books Flight Ticket To Find Lost Luggage At Dublin Airport, Calls Situation 'chaotic'

People in general file complaint about losing their luggage or important things at the airport. Recently, Dermot Lennon, from Castleblaney in Co Monaghan, returned to Dublin from a family trip to Brisbane, Australia on June 27, but he had to leave without his luggage, as per RTÉ's Claire Byrne Show. But, after he didn't receive any information from the airport, Lennon decided to go back to the airport on July 4.

The man stayed up there for the entire day and couldn't retrieve his bag as authorities were only allowing a limited number of people to enter a restricted zone for luggage. Lennon said, "the situation was completely chaotic". After he failed to get his luggage back, he returned to the airport the next day and bought a flight ticket to get through security. Dermot Lennon explained, "I got the cheapest ticket I could, which was a flight to Glasgow for €18 courtesy of Ryanair, and went through security and on to the baggage reclaim area".

Lennon manages to retrieve his lost luggage

During the process of his search for luggage, Lennon told that he met an American on July 4 who said that he had bought a ticket for €300 to get his bag. And so Lennon did the same, he bought the cheapest ticket. "The place was just littered with bags, there were thousands of bags all over the place. I saw some of them were from June 15, one was from June 2. I found my bag and I left," Lennon added.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson at Dublin Airport said that they don't handle any baggage for any airline at Dublin Airport. Speaking to Business Insider, the spokesperson said, "Passengers' airlines or their third-party ground handling agents are responsible for the resourcing of check-in, bag drop, and baggage delivery. We are liaising very closely with both the airlines and their ground handling companies in relation to these issues, the root of which lies in the significant staff hiring challenges that are facing all companies operating in the aviation sector currently."

Image: AP