Man Breeds Army Of 1 Million Frogs In His Garden, Netizens Have Mixed Feelings; WATCH

A video of a man who claims to have produced an army of over a million frogs in his garden has gone viral on social media. The user began his adventure by posting videos on TikTok, but the clips were later shared on YouTube and other social media platforms as well.

The individual, who goes by the handle @thinfrog, claims to have amassed a 1.4 million frog army. The man starts by talking about recovering a bunch of frogspawn and watching them grow from tadpoles to full-fledged frogs in the video. In the trending video, the man is first seen releasing the frog's eggs into a body of water, where they develop into tadpoles. The user then shows how tadpoles have developed into juvenile frogs and have completely filled his lawn.

Ramsey Boltin, a Twitter user shared the video on the microblogging site, with the caption, "Frog army on TikTok. This guy is creating an entire frog population (1m) in his backyard. It’s honestly crazy."

The viral video has received more than 2.8 lakh views and over 5 thousand likes. However, many users are worried about the man's experiment.

In the video, he said, "95 days ago, I rescued 1.4 million frog eggs and put them in pond for a frog army. And now they are leaving the pond, a million little frogs are hopping around the garden. I don't think I can walk on the grass anymore. This is the biggest frog army ever, but I kind of regret this now. No one can go in the garden, the full garden and the neighbors are taken over by millions of baby frogs. And there is still about half a million tadpoles follow to see the giant frog army grow. This was successful."

A Twitter user commented, "Who asked him to do this? What does he gain from doing this??? (sic)" Another user wrote, "This dude is gonna be in so much legal trouble." "The term 'biodiversity' would like to arrange a meeting with you. About 1pm? Just to go over the basics," a third user tweeted.

