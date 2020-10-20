New York Man Builds 'office Of Dreams' During Lockdown, Netizens Can't Stop Drooling

With work from home being the “new normal”, many people have gotten used to working in pyjamas from the comfort of their beds. However, a man with contrasting thoughts put in three months of effort to build the “home office” of his dreams. Photographs of Ben Rosen’s newly build office have now left the internet beserk.

A self-proclaimed “internet enthusiast”, Rosen said that his home office was his “happy place”. Talking to Twitter, he also shared a bunch of 'before and after' photographs which clearly show the amount of persistence and efforts that went in building the office of that grandiose.

In the photographs, one could see how everything, from furniture to wallpapers to shelves, have been beautified. The pictures show the step by step transformation of what was previously a blank area to a vibrant colourful office complete with a table, shelves, chair. In addition, one can also see the coordinated shelves, watch, and computer, speakers and other gadgets.

I’ve spent the last 3 months building the home office of my dreams.



This is my happy place

Here's the mockup I made before I got started. PRETTY CLOSE!

Final touch by the hyper talented



She'll build you a beautiful butt!!

The wooden themed offices with teal coloured walls and a vibrant rainbow carpet has won everybody’s hearts. The photographs have not only garnered over 198 thousand likes but also over 10 thousand retweets. While many have lauded the aesthetic sense and vision of the man, many also enquired about the furniture and other gadgets that he got.

'What a beautiful chair'

"Impressive. But what are you doing for front-lighting video calls? I have a similar setup (window to the side) and proves hard to light for zooms., asked a curious user while, “same here! Where did you get the clear laptop stand? Been on the hunt for one that wasn’t super bulky like that! Yer another comment read, “I’m dead over the tiny hands under your monitor! Is the color hunter green by Benjamin Moore?

omg yours is undeniably waaay better, but we are kind of twins? cuz I have that same rug in my office too!! and I pulled this chair from my kitchen because I loved how the yellow looked with the rug. your office looks amazing. I'd love for mine to look like that eventually!! pic.twitter.com/ePcgChHQxk — emily 🐛 (@nomadimouse) October 19, 2020

Man, this is absolutely gorgeous. Fantastic work. Really love the paint color you chose for the walls. As somebody who has spent the last week building out a home office space this is really awesome to see. Where did you get that clock? It rules! — Brian Altano (@agentbizzle) October 18, 2020

I’m putting together my studio with these colours and I need to know where you got that rug. pic.twitter.com/cOBCBs6o5Z — Phillip Englehart (@PhilEnglehart) October 19, 2020

My boyfriend and I are eyeing your setup as inspiration! We're moving in a couple weeks and this has some great organization and ideas! — 🦇lizzie🦇 (@gemin_eyed) October 20, 2020

Still not completely done I’m filling the frames with my photo shoots 💁🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/SxKW6bOgU1 — Kamala’s Side Eye (@chardesmbeauty) October 19, 2020

Can you link to that chair? It's so beautiful! — Lauren Leydon-Hardy (@leydonhardy) October 19, 2020

