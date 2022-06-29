Man Catches American Football Thrown From Whopping 620 Ft To Enter Guinness World Records

With the proliferation of social media, it has become easier for people around the world to see feats of the Guinness World Records holders. The Guinness Book of World Records has been popular for decades as a platform that celebrates different kinds of talents, milestones, and achievements. Recently, Guinness World Records has shared a video of a man bagging the record for the highest altitude catch of an American football at 620 ft.

The video shared on the official Instagram handle of Guinness World Records opens up to show a man throwing an American football from a very high altitude, and it then progresses to show another man, who is wearing a helmet and gloves, catching it. Sharing the video, Guinness World Records wrote, "Highest altitude catch of an American football is caught 188.9 m achieved by Rob Gronkowski and Jedd Fisch".

Meanwhile, Rob Gronkowski wanted to make one last catch for the University of Arizona Wildcats and wanted it to be an epic one. Those involved in this attempt included Jedd Fisch (the head coach of the football team), Donnie Salum (a former player), and the production company, Liquid Light.

'That throw was insane'

The video has grabbed traction on the internet and has accumulated around 402K views accompanied with several likes and comments. The video has prompted many to express their views. "That throw was insane," commented a user. "Now that's a brilliant catch," expressed another. "I need a Guinness world record award for just looking at this," joked a third.

(Image: @guinnessworldrecords/Instagram)