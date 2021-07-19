Man Climbs Atop A 300-feet-high Theme Park Ride, Stands There For An Hour

On Saturday evening, a guy who climbed to the top of a tall rollercoaster at Knott's Berry Farm grabbed the attention of officials and park visitors after standing atop a more than 300-foot tower for more than an hour. According to Sgt. Mario Escamilla, a police spokesperson, the man came down on his own at 9 pm, was detained by Buena Park police, and was transferred to a hospital by paramedics for a mental health evaluation.

Around 7:22 pm, park visitors flagged down a Buena Park police officer assigned to the park, pointing out the individual who had gone to the top of the Supreme Scream, according to Escamilla.

This man climbed to the top of Supreme Scream at Knotts Berry Farm. They are closing the park now. pic.twitter.com/pDdE3aMbE1 — Summer (@SumrLuv825) July 18, 2021

Park managers evacuated the area near the attraction

Orange County Fire Authority officers and rescue teams were on the scene, closing La Palma Avenue between Beach Boulevard and Western Avenue, according to Escamilla. Despite the fact that the theme park remained open, park managers ordered the evacuation of the area near the attraction. Communication with the man was difficult due to the tower's height. Escamilla added that before the man came down, fire rescue teams were ready to climb up to him and begin the process of lowering him.

According to the OC Almanac, the ride, which first opened in 1998, stands at 312 feet and is one of Orange County's tallest free-standing buildings. The man descended the tower at 8:55 pm and is now safely on the ground in police custody, according to Knott's Berry Farm. At this time, there is no other information available. The Knott Berry Farm further stated that their guests' safety is always their first priority.

The man was sent for a mental health evaluation after the rescue

The man was said to have been on the ride for an hour. According to a witness, the situation appeared to be quite dangerous because park officials had stated over the loudspeakers that someone was attempting suicide. After the rescue, the man was sent to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. The climber's name or how he managed to scale the metal tower was unknown at the time.

The theme park was the target of a drive-by shooting outside its gates last weekend, injuring a teenager.

