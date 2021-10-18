Man Cooking 'invisible Pizza' Leaves Netizens Divided Over The Dish; Watch The Video

Every day, a large number of videos circulate on social media where people showcase their talent - from dancing to singing, the internet is filled with numerous videos. Adding to the unending list, a new video has surfaced on the internet showcasing the process of making 'invisible pizza'.

Instead of a traditional pizza base, the chef has used a crystal bread base. The dish cooked by Michael Ligier has attracted the attention of social media users who could not resist reacting to the clip.

Take a look at the 'Invisible pizza'

The video was shared from the official page of YouTube on the photosharing site. The caption shared alongside the video reads, "invisible pizza anyone? @michaelligier's got a recipe for you". In the video, the person at the beginning said, "Okay, this is pizza, I know it doesn't look like but listen to the crunch." In the video, the chef said that he has created a crystal bread base that gives crunch to the pizza. The person added some 'buffalo mozzarella spheres' that have "cheesy goodness". Furthermore, he added tomato juice caviar for having the taste of sweetness in the pizza. He added the topping of fresh basil, green garlic powder, and chili powder. Watch the video here:

Since being posted on Instagram, the video has garnered over 21,210 likes and several reactions. Some of the netizens were happy to see the changes made while making the pizza while others were not pleased by the dish. Some of the social media users even dropped heart emoji in the comment section. One user commented, "No bro .. that’s not pizza !". Another user commented, "Bro why he crunch like that, it’s not hard to eat quiet." Another user commented, "That looks good". Check out some other netizens' reactions:

Earlier in August, Domino's Australia had come up with a bizarre pizza combination in a bid to make 'low carb pizza'. This innovation by the pizza delivery chain had stirred massive reactions on the internet leaving netizens pouring in hilarious comments. First shared by the official handle of Domino's Australia pizza, the clip showed a Domino's employee creating a pizza with a thick slice of watermelon along with a cheese topping.

Image: PTI/RepresentativeImage