Man Cooks Pizza On Active Volcano In Guatemala, Watch Video

The Pacaya volcano in Guatemala has been erupting since February putting residents and authorities on high alert. But, a piece of news has surfaced from the same site in which the man has turned the place into his kitchen, He has been cooking on a volcanic rock from Guatemala's Pacaya and has been serving Pacaya Pizza to tourists and locals who come to eat the pizza cooked on a volcano.

Pacaya Pizza on a molten lava

The man in the video is David Garcia, a 34-year-old accountant, who has been cooking pizza in the hot lava that erupted from the Pacaya volcano situated in the Central American country. While cooking pizza on molten lava, Garcia spreads the dough on a metal platter, spreads tomato sauce over it, reported Forbes. He adds cheese, vegetables or pieces of meat. Garcia wears protective clothing while placing the pizza on the lava. After ten minutes on the 200 to 300°C hot rocks, the pizza is ready. Garcia told local newspapers that many people come for eating pizza made on volcanic heat.

Garcia first started baking pizzas on the mountains in 2013 in small cavities he found amongst the rocks, reported by Forbes. He said that he did not sell much during the first few days but after gaining popularity on social media, it has become a tourist attraction. In recent weeks, with Pacaya regularly erupting, he started cooking the pizzas directly on the moving lava flows coming close to population centres.

In a similar way, a volcano erupted at the top of Mount Fagradalsfjall in Iceland. Now, a new video had surfaced on social media from the same site in which a resident of Iceland had tried to cook some bacon and eggs on top of the molten lava. In the video, the person is believed to be Eirikur Hilmarrson who is cooking the food in a utensil on the volcano.

