Man Creates Fake CV To Creatively Secure Date, Netizens Applaud Him For Novel Idea

Online dating can be fun as you have plenty of people who fit your criteria if you're looking for a partner. But it can also be tricky sometimes and every once in a while you'll stumble across someone whom you just seem to click with right away. A man turned the whole dating world upside down with a uniquely creative approach to secure a date with a woman.

The viral incident was shared by a woman named Becca on social media, where she posted a video on TikTok to share her experience with a man she matched with on the dating app Hinge, after he sent her a fake CV to apply to be her date. Becca told that she and the man started a conversation through the app, where she told the man that she owns a boat. And a man asked what has to be done to get on her boat, to which she replied, "Present your qualifications" as per Newsweek.

How did man creatively secures his date?

After Becca asked the guy to present his qualification to get "onto the boat", instead of dropping the act and not responding to the joke, the man said he would send his resume to Becca later that evening, before actually sending her a PDF document in an email that contained a fake CV.

"Enclosed please find my resume. After careful review, I believe you will find my qualifications exceed expectations and I would be the perfect fit for the position of Date/Guy to invite on your boat," he wrote.

This was not the climax to the story, the guy continued to role play with Becca inviting him to a "first-round interview" to be "assessed". After receiving the resume, the woman then opened up the CV, which was titled "Charming single man" and listed his past experience as being both a "human being" and a "boating enthusiast". Becca also revealed that "I confirmed and told him to have several copies of his resume available for review upon arrival, and let him know that our dress code is business formal. She added, "So I was a little disappointed when he did not show up in a full suit, but it can be forgiven because this exchange was A+", as per Newsweek.

As Becca posted the screenshot on TikTok, it prompted many to comment and put out their views, "This is SO CHARMING," commented one. The second user wrote, "I love when people commit to the bit". The third user wrote, "THIS IS THE DEFINITION OF 'IF HE WANTED TO, HE WOULD'". Another expressed, "We love him".

Image: Unsplash