Man Creates Harley Quinn Figurine From Balloons, Netizens Amazed; Watch Video

A video shared on the internet shows the user creating the figurine of Harley Quinn using different colours of balloons. The video has been shared by Tobias Stengel, who is a balloon artist and magician, according to his Instagram profile. Netizens, impressed by his creativity, praised him in the comments section.

Man creates Harley Quinn figurine

Tobias Stengel has shared the video alongside the caption, "Cute Harley Quinn I made some weeks ago". In the clip, Stengel can be seen blowing balloons of different colours. As the video progresses, Stengel can be seen showing Harley Quinn figurine that he has created using those balloons. Watch the video here:

The video since being shared on Instagram has garnered over 7220 likes and several reactions. The creation of Tobias Stengel has amazed netizens who took to the comments section to share their views. Some of the users in the comments section requested Stengel to make their favourite characters while others praised his creation. One user commented, "I want ittttttt". Another individual commented, "You are amazing". Another user commented, "Can you plzz doo shinchan".

The Instagram account of Tobias Stengel is filled with the creations of balloons. He is capable of creating a wide variety of balloon figures. On his Instagram account, he has shared pictures of characters that he has created using balloons such as Elmo, Gumball character, Oger, Space Jam 2 character, Donald duck, among others. It should be noted that Stengel Instagram's account has 37.3k followers.

Meanwhile, a few months back, a Danish gardener Claus Dalby had created ice lanterns using water and balloons. The video has been shared by Claus Dalby on Instagram. Impressed by the creativity of the gardener, the netizens took to the comments section and praised the artist for the amazing creation. Some users even found the process simple and expressed their wish to make it at their homes. The video is over two minutes long and it displayed how he made the ice lanterns in balloons.

Image Credit: tobi_twist/Instagram