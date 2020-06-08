Man Dances To 'Ek Chatur Naar' Song At Bihar Quarantine Centre; Watch

A footage of a man’s mind-blowing dance performance on the popular Bollywood number Ek Chatur Naar from the 1967 comedy movie Padosan has won laurels on the internet. Quarantined in a center in Katihar, Bihar, the talented man was seen attired in his vest and dhoti as he grooved on the popular song in a spirit so lively that the crowd cheered and many on social media are left in awe.

With over 14k views on YouTube, the nearly 5-minute footage shared across all platforms on social media was appreciated by the users as the man busted perfect dance moves in Mehmood and Kishore Kumar's composition. The man could be seen dancing on the track with full determination as his vigour was encouraging for so many who called his performance “excellent and motivating” and hoped he “could fulfill his dreams” with those abundant skills.

Not only the video brought smiles and cheers in the comments thread but also elevated spirits of many amid the challenging times of the global pandemic. The popular song was composed by RD Burman and was sang by the acclaimed Bollywood singers Kishore Kumar, Manna Dey, and Mehmood.

A former folk artist

As per reports, the man is named Rinku Singh, a cook by profession who works at the shelter home for the migrant workers in Bihar’s Katihar district. In the past, he was in the theatre where he performed as a folk artist. Unfortunately, Singh had to give up on his career path due to poverty as he settled in the job of a cook. The video was shot at the Sarv Lakshman High School which now has total 3,5 million views as Singh performed to keep the workers happy and entertained. "Superb, I think it's better than the real movie performance, hats off," wrote a user. "Wonderful dance moves," wrote the second on Facebook.

