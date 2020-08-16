Man Depicts Struggle Of Gathering Clutter On Dustpan Through A Hilarious Video | Watch

A creative footage of a man depicting the everyday struggles and challenges of assembling the residue clutter in the dustpan post a dedicated brooming session in the coronavirus pandemic has won the internet. In a nearly 2 minutes clip shared by the content creator ‘LMNOP’, an ‘immature man’ (hashtagged as #Jhaadu wala) can be seen sweeping the floor of his home, however, in the end, is stranded and baffled by the complexity of smoothly gathering the litter onboard the blue coloured pan. While it’s the art most expert cleaners ace, the man attempts a technique, thought of, and even exercised by most who had recently picked up the broom either due to the threats hurled by the mother in the household or as a victim of circumstances, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Standing upright in the clip, the man who has presumably started brooming in the lockdown takes a few steps back and with one swift move attempts to cumulate all the clutter on his dustpan. But to no avail. Easier said than done, the technique fails and prompts the man to give it another try as he once again motions in reverse and repeats the process. However, he fails. In a hilarious display of what most of us may have encountered while on a brooming spree, the man with the ‘jhaadu’ keeps moving backward, covering the entire area of his home but miserably failing to accumulate the litter. Interestingly, he journeys across the White House Press Conference delivered by Donald Trump with the broom and the dustpan, he then reaches Elon Musk’s SpaceX’s starship facility with his unachievable goals, entering in the Mario game, still struggling to collect the clutter in the pan.

'Across several landscapes'

While he is safely leaped on by a sprinting frog in Mario game, the man walks backward with the broom and his navy blue pan in a dance contest, on a war zone, in the Game of Thrones’ Lannister’s courtroom, crossing over the many hurdles he finally manages to get the dirt but he has reached in the British colonized era and meets an anonymous woman outside a cave. Stunned at his travel and how long he had been trying, the man is seen flabbergasted as he stands with his “jhaadu” and the pan, wondering. Internet was rendered speechless at the “brilliant” creation of the video and lauded the man’s creative aspect of the mind. Many related to the ordeal of the man with theirs and gave the clip a whopping thumbs up.

Great content and super hilarious! Just finished watching Dark🤣 — Harita Singh (@HaritaSaranya) August 14, 2020

Hahha! Reminds me of my jhaadu..lol — Niharika Tewari (@TewariNiharika) August 15, 2020

bro genuinely i havent laughed this hard in a long time... keeping brooming lol 🤣🤣 — nikhil reddy (@nikhilreddy26) August 14, 2020

Amazing amazing..keep them coming..👌👍 — Priyanka (@priyankadreams) August 14, 2020

This was epic! — Vivek J (@VivekSJain) August 14, 2020

