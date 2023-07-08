Man Dons Spider-Man Costume To Play Tabla, Amuses Internet | Watch

The recent Spider-Man release, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, depicted hundreds of iterations of the masked superhero. One of the versions of them known as Spider-Punk plays guitar, however, lately another Spider-Man character, who has nothing to do with the film is making headlines for Playing Tabla.

2 things you need to know

The video was shared by professional Tabla player Kiran Pal.

It has garnered close to 100k likes since its release.

Video of Spider-Man playing Tabla goes viral

Pal can be seen playing the tabla while costumed as Spider-Man in the video. He was performing Tirkit Kaidha in Teentaa on Tabla. The post was accompanied by the phrase "Spider-Man returns... Playing a great Tirkit Kaidha in Teentaal," giving the well-known superhero a new and unexpected facet.

“Ustad Peter Hussain – Into the tablaverse,” commented an Instagram user. Another added, “Ustaad peter husain. Marvel gharana.” “Spiderman – in the home,” wrote the third. “Spiderman on his way to India’s got talent,” said an user. One posted. “Peter Parker at Ambani’s house.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse release in theatres

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the sequel of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The film released in theatres on June 1 and was the cinematic debut for the desi Spider-Man Pavitr Prabhakar. While the English version was voiced by Deadpool fame-Karan Soni, the Hindi version of the character has been dubbed by rising cricketer Shubhman Gill. The voice-cast of the film also stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac and Jake Johnson among others. The Spider-Verse franchise will reportedly also expand ahead of the second film with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse which will mainline Steinfield's Gwen Stacy.