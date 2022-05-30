Man Dressed As Elderly Woman Vandalises Mona Lisa Portrait At Louvre Museum; Watch

Visitors at the Louvre Museum in Paris were in for a shock when a man dressed as an old woman leapt out of his wheelchair and smeared a cake over the iconic Mona Lisa painting. According to witnesses on social media, the man threw off his wig and marched straight towards the artwork with some sort of cream cake.

Fortunately enough, the cake didn't touch the real artwork and only crashed over the glass that protects the Leonardo da Vinci piece. His actions were immediately followed by the security workers rushing to the site and marching him out of the room. Onlookers also mentioned he sprinkled roses before being knocked down by the security personnel.

According to Marca, the perpetrator suddenly stood up and did the deed, with many eye-witnesses catching the strange incident on camera. Sharing a glimpse of the aftermath of the instance, one netizen wrote, "Maybe this is just nuts to me but a man dressed as an old lady jumps out of a wheel chair and attempted to smash the bullet proof glass of the Mona Lisa. Then proceeds to smear cake on the glass, and throws roses everywhere all before being tackled by security."

Maybe this is just nuts to me💀but an man dressed as an old lady jumps out of a wheel chair and attempted to smash the bullet proof glass of the Mona Lisa. Then proceeds to smear cake on the glass, and throws roses everywhere all before being tackled by security. 😂??? pic.twitter.com/OFXdx9eWcM — Lukeee🧃 (@lukeXC2002) May 29, 2022

Narrating the incident, another person mentioned, "The reasons are unknown but it is one of the most absurd things of the weekend." Few people also shared a video of the moment when the man was being escorted by security. He's seen addressing the onlookers in French, and according to Pledge Times, he said, “some people are trying to destroy the earth, think of the earth!” among other things.

Aquí el momento en que se llevan a quien le aventó un pastel a la Monalisa.pic.twitter.com/HBayMOdcKV — Alejandro Alemán (@elsalonrojo) May 29, 2022

This isn't the first time someone has tried to attack the Mona Lisa portrait. According to Daily Art, the lower part of the masterpiece got ruined in 1956 when a vandal threw acid at it.

