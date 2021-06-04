Man Dressed As Superman Pretending To Stop The Bus Gets Hit; Watch Video

A video has surfaced on social media that showed a man dressed up in a Superman outfit trying to stop a bus. The man who was trying to perform a stunt gets hit by the bus. Luiz Ribeiro de Andrade, who goes by the name 'Superman' looks shocked when a bus he is attempting to stop hits him. He attempted the stunt in the Brazilian municipality of Barra dos Coqueiros and the video of the incident has gone viral on the internet, reported Daily Mail.

Man dressed in superman outfit gets hit by bus

The footage shows Andrade, a comedian dressed in a classic red and blue Superman costume as he filmed himself trying to prove his strength by halting a bus with his hand. The video shows him confidently standing in the middle of the road as a speeding bus approaches him. Before he could do anything, he gets hit by the vehicle. Andrade manages to stay calm as he continues filming while walking on the road. The video of the incident has been shared on Instagram and the post has gathered more than 4000 likes.

Luiz in an interview with F5 News said that while trying to stop the bus with his hand, he misjudged the distance and ended up getting hit by it. He also said that God saved him from getting seriously injured in his stunt. He added that he went to the bus company for taking responsibility for the act so that the driver would not be penalised. He further said that he performs this stunt always, but this time it turned into an accident.

IMAGE: kaleusuperman/Instagram

