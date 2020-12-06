Man Dresses Up As Buddy The Elf In First Meeting With Father| Watch Video

A British man dressed up as an elf in his first-ever meeting with his biological father, leaving the latter baffled. Doug Henning, who recently found out about his biological parent Raul, was scheduled to meet him for the first time ever. However, the meeting at Boston airport turned rather flustering for the father after he saw his son dressed as Buddy the elf.

Not only did Doug dress up as the fictional character, but also zealously sung the “same awkward” song that buddy sings in the 2003 fantasy flick. According to BBC, Doug searched for his biological family on Ancestory.com and finally got in touch with him and his sisters through a cousin. They then planned a meet around Thanksgiving.

'Lunatic'

Speaking to BBC, Doug remarked that his father thought that “probably, he was a lunatic” however adding that it was “really a good way” to break the ice. A video of the reunion was shared on Instagram by Daug’s wife Rebbacca and has created a stir online. Not only has it racked up over 16 thousand views, but also a lot of comments. "Thank you for posting this", with a user. "The best story of the year added a second user. Meanwhile, another comment read," Oh, this just warms my heart! God bless you, your family and your DAD!!".

Elf is a 2003 American Christmas comedy film directed by Jon Favreau and starring Will Ferrell in lead role. The film centers on Buddy, a human who was adopted and raised by Santa's elves. He learns about this and heads to New York City to meet his biological father while also spreading Christmas cheer in a world of cynics in the process.

