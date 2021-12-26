Man Dresses Up As Elf, Initiates Pillow Fights With Strangers In A Street | WATCH

Internet is a plethora of different kinds of funny videos, from people having fun with their pets to them dressing up as weird characters and roaming around the street, as depicted in this viral video. The video shows a man dressed up as an elf having a pillow fight with two girls in the middle of the street as the rest of the people watch them.

Originally the video was shared on Tik Tok by a user named Jemima June, since then it was shared many times on various social media platforms. It also caught the attention of the Internet company, Nextdoor, which shared the video on Instagram, with the caption, "The holiday spirit."

Man has pillow fight with strangers

The video begins with a man dressed as an elf crossing the street with a couple of pillows in his hands. On the opposite side, two girls can be seen, and as he approaches them, they notice him. The man runs across the road and throws two pillows at the two females, one of whom catches it and begins hitting him with the pillow, while the other drops it and swiftly takes it up and does the same, while another man joins them and begins striking him. People in the background can be seen filming videos on their phones. Mariah Carey's song, All I Want for Christmas Is You, may be heard in the background as the video plays. A text can be read at the bottom of the video, "This guy is having pillow fights with stranger, (sic)" with a laughing emoji.

On Instagram, the video was shared 16 hours ago and since then it has received more than 34 thousand views and over three thousand likes. It also welcomed a huge number of comments from netizens who had fun watching the video. One Instagram user wrote, "Love it! How many people have run off with a pillow?" Another person commented, "This should be the most serious thing anyone should have to deal with in a day!"

The third comment of the video read, "Harry Hill moment here with the saying which is better the public or the man in an elf suit there's only one way to find out figgghhhhhhttttttt (sic)."

(Image: @nextdoor/Instagram)