Man Eats 50 Omelettes Back-to-back; Video Goes Viral As Netizens React | Watch

Internet is filled with several amusing videos that capture the attention of netizens, at times evoking inspiration and at other times leading to laughs. In one such viral video that appears to serve both purposes, a man ate 50 egg omelettes in one sitting. The video shows the person enjoying each of the omelettes placed on a banana leaf. The video has been shared by an account that goes by the name @porchezhiyan_sr on Instagram. The video has caught the attention of netizens who took to the comments section to express their views.

The video was shared site alongside the caption, "I ate most of the Omelette in My Life..!!! Indian Record!!! 50 Country Chicken Egg Omelette Eating Challenge. (sic)" The person who is seen eating the omelettes in the video was identified as one Saapattu Raman. In the video, Raman is seen eating farm egg omelettes in one go. The video shows the man eating one omelette at a time. After he starts eating the first omelette, he keeps the leaf aside and then takes up another omelette and eats it.

On his Instagram profile, Raman calls himself a 'competitive eater'. Watch the full video here:

Netizens say 'don't waste food by eating more'

Since being shared on Instagram, the video has garnered over 174,000 likes and several reactions. While a section of netizens shared hilarious reactions, several others expressed concerns over wasting food. One user commented, "don't waste food by eating more than sufficient. (sic)"

"Please... not! Give it to poor people in your country (sic)," wrote another user. A third netizen quipped, "Lol this guys bp will go high. (sic)" Another user wrote, "Who's challenge you bro. (sic)"

Check out some more reactions from netizens below:

Man eats 36 Ghee Dosas in one go

This is not the first time that Raman posted a video of eating food in massive amounts. In another video shared on the Instagram account @porchezhiyan_sr, the man ate 36 Ghee Dosa in one go with onions, tomatoes, coconut chutney and sambar. His video garnered over 15,000 likes and several reactions. In another video, he is seen having108 Vadai Challenge with his sons. Take a look at the post here:

