Man Enters Guinness World Records For Walking On Hands, Says 'You Can Go Get What's Yours'

With strong willpower and determination, almost every goal is achievable. Zion Clark, whose Instagram bio identifies him as an actor, author, motivational speaker, and above all, an athlete has brought true this statement. In a recent video shared by Guinness World Record, Clark has an inspiring message for people with physical disabilities.

"Fastest 20 m walking on hands 4.78 secs by Zion Clark 🇺🇸@big_z_2020", Guinness captioned the Instagram post, sharing Clark's unbelievable achievement. According to the Guinness World Records website, Zion Clark was first introduced to wrestling in elementary school and became a professional in high school.

Zion (23) was born without legs as a result of a rare genetic disorder called Caudal Regression Syndrome. The former Massillon High School and Kent State University wrestler is currently trained by Olympic gold medallist Butch Reynolds (USA).

Meanwhile, Clark got featured in Guinness World Records 2022 for the fastest 20m walking on hands – scoring a stunning time of 4.78 seconds. Heading toward catching the heights, the man's current goal is to become the first American athlete to compete in both the Olympic (wrestling) and Paralympic (wheelchair racing) games in 2024.

Speaking to Guinness World Records, Zion Clark said, “The message I would give to kids with disabilities or anyone with a disability would be – It’s going to be challenging, but if you’ve got the will and the determination, you can go get what’s yours. If you’re disabled or you’re not disabled, the message dwells the same."

'This man is incredible': Netizens react

The video was posted on Instagram a few weeks ago and since then has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop marvelling at Zion Clark’s moralities, skill, and pleasing character. The post has garnered over 63,500 likes so far.

Netizens were seen praising the achievement of the man, "This man is incredible", commented one user. Another wrote, "God bless him and give him more strength power and positive energy".

A third netizen commented, "Considering I messed up both my knees yesterday this is super inspirational thank you (sic)".

