Man Feeds 'golgappas' To Cow And Its Calf, Netizens Say 'best Video Of The Day': Watch

In a heartwarming gesture, a man with his own hands fed golgappas to cow and its calf. The video has surfaced on the internet showed the cow and its calf enjoying golgappas while the man lovingly made them eat. The clip has gone viral and has touched the hearts of netizens. People, impressed by the kindness of the man, took to the comments section to appreciate him.

Man feeds golgappas to cow and calf

The user who goes by the name sree130920 shared the video on Instagram along with the caption, "Too cute". The video shows a man lovingly feeding golgappas to a stray cow and its calf. The golgappa seller can be seen filling the golgappas with water and serving them to the man in a bowl. The man instead of eating golgappas feeds them to the cow and its calf one by one. Watch the video here:

Since being shared on Instagram, the video has garnered more than 57000 views and several reactions. Netizens, impressed by the kind gesture of the man showered love on him in the comments section. One user commented, "Today good vibes." Another user commented, "We need this kind of humanity in this world. pls help animals. not only dogs. Each & Every animals lives matters. pls help them as much as you can." Another individual wrote, "Best video of the day". Check out some user reactions.

IMAGE: sree130920/Instagram

