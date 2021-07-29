Man Films 'shape-shifting UFO' In Sky; Calls It 'plasma-based Life Form' Netizens Divided

In another alien “sighting” footage shared on the internet, a German tourist has found-as some UFO lovers suggest - crucial evidence that unusual things happen in and around the world that cannot be easily explained. The tourist spotted the unusually slick object from the window of his plane. He recorded the sighting using his Nikon P900 camera and administered proof of the shimmering white object that appeared to be constantly changing shape.

After his trip, he sent his video to a popular YouTuber and a known conspiracy theorist. He goes by the YouTube handle of Disclose Screen the Grimreefar. He posted the video on his page and analysed the possible origins and the destination of the unknown object. He said in the video, “I’ve got this incredible sighting on film by a passenger onboard an airline of what appears to be a shape-shifting object. As many people called it a UFO, he described the object as though it’s “made out of plasma.” He further said, "The plane’s altitude is anywhere between 10,000 and 30,000 feet and this object is filmed over seven minutes above the altitude of the plane and it seems to be moving alongside with the plane. People are going to call this a UFO, well technically it is, but I’m leaning more towards this being a biological entity or a plasma-based life form living in our upper atmosphere."

Netizen's reaction to the video

Various viewers were left stunned by the shape-shifting object. One of the users commented, “This one has me stumped. No clue. Fascinating…” Another user commented, “It’s like the ‘mist’ has a mind of its own. And, how it materialises out of the blue. Especially right at the start, and somehow looks like an angel or something freaky at some point in the video.” A user interestingly said that these objects could possibly be the reason behind major crashes in the past. He wrote, “I’m thinking about all these missing planes that were big news back in the day and I’m correlating this vid with the idea that it might be the cause of the missing passengers. Maybe the plane accidentally flew through that and vanished inside of that shapeshifter or possibly a portal?. I don’t know, it’s just a theory.”

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.