Man Finds A Unique Hack To Make Chickens Play Drums; Video Enthralls Internet | WATCH

The internet holds a plethora of animal videos and posts. No denying that the video of animal antics is the most entertaining. As of now, a video that has been doing rounds shows a human employing an ingenious hack to make the birds play the drums. The video has grabbed the attention of many on social media.

The viral video opens up to show two chickens standing in front of two drums. A text insert also explains more about the situation. “I got my chickens some bongo drums,” it reads. The video then goes on to show a person placing some food over the drums. The video was originally shared on TikTok and then emerged on Instagram by a page 'Animals Doing Things'. Sharing the video, the account wrote, "This beat is sick (TikTok: blacksmoke1033)".

Netizens say, 'inspiring duet'

The video has been posted a day ago. The trending video has gained traction on the internet and has garnered around 2.4 million views accompanied by several likes and comments. The viral video has also prompted many to express their views. "You got some competition", a user wrote. A second user commented, "Don’t see a remix coming". A third user expressed, "it’s a shame you didn’t get to try this".

