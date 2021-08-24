Man Forgets About His Van While Grabbing Beer In Exmouth, Here's What Happened Next

A van owner parked the vehicle at the Imperial Recreation Ground and forgot to take it. The white van was spotted afloat in an estuary in Exmouth by a passer-by Asia Litten on Sunday morning, reported Devon Live. In order to find the owner of the van, Asia Litten posted pictures of the van on a Facebook community page.

Man forgets his vehicle

Asia Litten told Devon Live that she spotted the car while she was on a morning stroll to watch her mum. After spotting the car, she posted the pictures on a Facebook community page. Litten later found out that the owner had parked the vehicle and after a few drinks, the owner 'forgot' to take the vehicle. The rescue efforts of the car were captured by another passerby who saw a truck trying to move the van out of the water. There was a 4x4 truck that was trying to drag it out of the water.

The van owner was spotted returning to the estuary on Sunday morning to find his van dragged in by the tide. Asia Litten told Metro.co.uk that her mother heard the driver saying that he had parked the vehicle on Saturday night. He further added that he had kept the windows down which meant he did not intend to leave the vehicle for a longer time. Reportedly, he went to the pub and forgot to take it.

Earlier this month, a reporter accidentally covered a pickup truck rolling into a lake behind him then sinking in a dramatic LIVE coverage watched by millions in Springfield, Illinois. In the footage now going circulating on Twitter, the correspondent is engrossed talking about the drought when GMC truck slipped off a boat backwards slowly and plunged into Lake Springfield. As Jakob Emerson was busy filming the segment for ABC News Channel 20, his crew alerted him of the incident occurring behind him. As the white truck sank, the bubbles appearing on the surface, catching everyone’s attention with the reporter’s camera focused on the sinking vehicle. “Now this is a new one,” he says in the mic, aghast.

(Image Credits: AsiaLitten/Facebook)