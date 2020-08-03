Video: Man Finds Lizard In Sambar At Delhi's Popular South Indian Restaurant, FIR Lodged

A group of friends who went to dine out at Delhi’s most popular Saravana Bhavan were in extreme shock when they discovered a dead lizard in food. Reports suggest that Pankaj Aggarwal had visited the restaurant with his friends and he had ordered a sambar and dosa. Just when his order came, he discovered a lizard in his dosa. The man took over to social media to highlight the issue.

Lizard found in sambhar

In the video that has gone viral, the man can be seen holding his spoon which contains a dead lizard. The video makes it evident that the man has taken a few bites previously. He captioned the video as, “A dead lizard found in sambar at most popular restaurant saravana Bhavan, Connaught Place (CP), New Delhi”. In the video his voice can be heard in the background. He is heard saying that half of the lizard’s body is missing. There are other people who are asking him to take a picture of the menu as well so that the name of the restaurant is evident.

A dead lizard found in sambar at most popular restaurant saravana Bhavan, Connaught Place (CP), New Delhi pic.twitter.com/yAwqBX7PvD — Golden corner (@supermanleh) August 2, 2020

People commented in large numbers. There were also people who Retweeted the video with their own captions. While some are blaming the restaurant authorities, other believe that it is not safe to eat outside food right now because restaurants have been shut for months and such instances are bound to happen. There are also people who said that there was no need to create a scene instead, Pankaj should have contacted the Food Safety Department. However, few people are just scared and refuse to go to this place again.

Instead of creating ruckus , they should have immediately informed Food Safety Department . If on investigation incidence is found true necessary action under the Food Safety & Standard Act, 2006 should have been initiated against the food business operator . — Food Safety Officer Zone -09 Agra (@foodsafetyagra) August 3, 2020

People used to wait and stand outside for getting table in this overrated place — Sudhanshu (#StayAtHome try to avoid #MadeInChina) (@logiccool) August 3, 2020

I was there recently.. this is scary as shit..

I won't go there again..

Their license should be suspended for at least a week and fine be imposed — Life Is A Race💡 (@I_BobTheBuilder) August 3, 2020

People must avoid eating outside for sometime as many restaurants were shut for months during #Covid_19



A lot of such insects would have gone in. A proper sanitisation of all restaurants is the only solution https://t.co/uMbijZ5gIP — C Vikram Simhan (@vikramc16) August 3, 2020

All the restaurant deserved to be shut down immediately @ArvindKejriwal

इसमें भी LG या मोदी का हाथ है क्या? https://t.co/0w2wP48qu7 — Sandeep Parashar (@Bharatwalaa) August 3, 2020

According to reports, Pankaj posted photos of the same on social media. He has also lodged a complaint with the police. An investigation has also been launched into the matter.

(Image Credits: Twitter/supermanleh)

