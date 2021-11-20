Guinness World Records posts interesting videos on their Instagram handle from time to time, and many of them garner eyeball attention. Each video on their Instagram page is unique and showcases a world record. Adding to them, a new video has surfaced which features a man lifting a human using his beard.

Guinness World Records shared the video on the photo-sharing site alongside the caption, “Heaviest weight lifted by human beard 63.80 kg (140 lb 16 oz) by Antanas Kontrimas.” In the video, a man can be seen achieving the world record of lifting the heaviest weight using his beard. The video showed the man lifting a woman using his beard and the clip ends with Antanas Kontrimas showing his Guinness World Records certificate. According to the caption, Antanas Kontrimas from Lithuania lifted 63.80 kg using his beard. Watch the video here:

Man uses beard to lift over 63kg weight

The video, since being shared, has garnered over 93,200 likes and tons of comments from netizens. The clip of Antanas Kontrimas lifting the heaviest weight using his beard grabbed the attention of social media users who expressed their views in the comments section. One user commented, “I wonder what hair products he uses.” Another user commented, “That's actually impressive.” Another individual wrote, "You can see the pain in his eyes."

