UK Man Posts About 'feeling Rock Bottom'; Receives Thousands Of Positive Messages

A man from Surrey in the United Kingdom named Edmund O'Leary reached out for help on his Twitter account when he was not feeling so mentally fine. The 51 years old man is the father of two twin boys and is currently struggling to find a new job. According to the reports by metro.co.uk, the man suffered from a series of setbacks due to the pandemic. In an interview with Sunday Times, he said that his year has been ‘absolutely horrendous’ and his mental health had ‘really taken a battering.’

Edmund receives support from Tweeples

Edmund made a Tweet that read, “I am not ok. Feeling rock bottom. Please take a few seconds to say hello if you see this tweet. Thank you”. The type of response that Edmund’s tweet received is overwhelming. The tweet gathered more than 300,000 likes and 4.7K Retweets. Tweeples from all across the globe. While few people shared images and videos of their pets, others shared beautiful images of nature, trying to give the man some hope.

I am not ok. Feeling rock bottom. Please take a few seconds to say hello if you see this tweet. Thank you. — Edmund O'Leary (@emerald1910) October 16, 2020

“Hello Edmund...youre not alone many ppl feeling this just not brave enough to say it. Everything passes even the worst of times & we find ourselves again on the other side I think tmrrw u should give your GP a ring & go in for a chat They know ppl feeling this way & can help”, wrote a person trying to support Edmund in his tough time. Another person wrote, "Hello Edmund! We don’t know each other, but I know that so so so many people are feeling heavy right now. The toll of this year is immense. Just remember that it’s a relay; we can all share the baton. You’re not alone. Better days are coming. You deserve to see them".

Good morning, Edmund! Just wanted to let you know I’m thinking of you and a remind you that my DMs are open should you ever want to chat.



Here’s another elephant video I filmed in Kenya. This handsome chap tends to be well behaved so the elephant matriarchs let him hang around pic.twitter.com/C4bopWTHPq — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 17, 2020

Hi Edmund! Wanted to share this video I filmed of elephants in Kenya. If you ever want to chat my DMs are open. pic.twitter.com/Fe7dlBkotk — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 17, 2020

Good morning, Edmund.



Please seek the help you need from your doctor.



Here are some pics of my dogs and cats - I hope they make you smile. pic.twitter.com/jcNOHZLjCG — Bee Middlemast-Neal #GTTO #FBPE #BLM #Antifa #3.5% (@Mistywoman1) October 17, 2020

Hola! Sorry you’re going through this, here’s a picture my pup with an Peruvian vest. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6NEog3ll3s — Marcela Torres (@marcetorresg) October 17, 2020

Hi Edmund, the replies to this have given us all such a boost! I really hope they have helped you too. Here’s a pic of my 6mo son from this morning, he wakes up stupid and happy like this every morning with no idea what a crazy year he has arrived in. It gives me hope! pic.twitter.com/EmvfvxZgj7 — Jess Brammar (@jessbrammar) October 17, 2020

Hi Edmund, you are not alone. So many people are feeling exactly that way at the minute. Never forget that you are loved & there are people who care about you. We see you like 747s; here’s one just for you, along with a picture of dawn in Dublin. Sending you hugs from back home. pic.twitter.com/x2TyI06uD7 — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) October 17, 2020

Hi Edmund. I'm sorry to hear you were feeling so low. Here is a puppy to help cheer you. ❤ pic.twitter.com/HdEfOnrTbD — 🌊❄️🆘🏳️‍🌈 Dexter (@SoyBoyManBun) October 17, 2020

Hey Edmund. Meet Tia and Tamera. They changed my life. pic.twitter.com/JZ3j5l1sE5 — DOT COM (@kalenTwhite) October 17, 2020

Hello Edmund. Hope you are feeling a little better. Hope you don't mind if I share a pic I took with you. Nature and the water always makes me feel better, that and music. pic.twitter.com/qa2jKCT3mr — Temptingfate (@temptingfate7) October 16, 2020

