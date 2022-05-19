Man From Venezuela Becomes World's Oldest Living Male; Will Turn 113 This Month

The Guinness World Records has finally recognised the oldest living human (male) who is aged 112 years and 253 days, as of February 4, 2022, and he is soon going to be 113th in a few days. The person in question is 112 years old Juan Vicente Pérez who hails from Venezuela. He was formally announced as the oldest living human male as he is 112 years, 11 months, and 22 days old as of today.

Furthermore, sharing a video of Juan Vicente, the Guinness World Records took to their official Instagram handle and announced the development, mentioning that Vicente is around 10 days away from his 113th birthday which he will be celebrating with his family and close friends.

The video has garnered an overwhelming response from netizens, accumulating over 28,000 likes and a plethora of appreciation comments. Many netizens also took to the comment section to extend congratulatory messages and further wished Juan on his upcoming birthday. One user even wrote, "Happy birthday world oldest papa."

More about world's oldest living male

According to the Guinness World Records, Juan Vicente Pérez was born on May 27, 1909 in El Cobre, Táchira, Venezuela to Eutiquio del Rosario Pérez Mora and Edelmira Mora. He was the ninth of ten children of his parents.

After his family moved to Los Pajuiles - a village in San José de Bolivar - in 1914, Vicente started working with his father and brothers on the farm from the age of 5. Later on, at the age of 10, Vicente joined a local school and resumed his education.

In 1948, Vicente became a Sheriff in Caricuena and took the responsibility of resolving land and family disputes for ten years, while he was still working in agriculture. Later, he got married to Ediofina del Rosario García and they were together for 60 years until she passed away in 1997. The couple had a beautiful family of eleven children - six sons and five daughters - which has grown over the years to include 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

As cited by the Guinness World Records, Juan's secret for a long life is "work hard, rest on holidays, go to bed early, drink a glass of aguardiente every day, love God, and always carry him in your heart."

