Man Gets Parle-G Biscuits Instead Of Toy Car He'd Ordered; Laughs At Own Predicament

A resident of Delhi, Vikram Buragohain, took to his Facebook and shared an odd event that has left other users bemused. Buragohain claimed to have received a different item than what he ordered from an e-commerce site. He informed his friends over Facebook that he had ordered a remote control car from a prominent eCommerce site but he ended up receiving a packet of Parle-G biscuits.

Laughing at his own fate, Buragohain shared a picture of his parcel and said that "When you Parle-G biscuit instead of what you ordered from Amazon India. Now I have to make some tea" (to be able to enjoy it with the biscuit).

Buragohain instead of lamenting over his fate shared some laughs with his friends over Facebook and informed them that a refund is already in the process and with the bonus he got an evening snack to enjoy with tea. One Facebook user also said that at least it is a biscuit and not a brick, referring to past cases where items ordered on eCommerce websites, including high-ticket items like mobile phones had instead resulted in bricks or soap or other such items being delivered.

Image Source- Vikram Buragohain Facebook

