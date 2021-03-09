Man Gets QR Code Tattooed To Open Instagram, Complains When It Stops Working

A Colombian social media influencer was left disappointed after a tattoo, that he got to open his Instagram page, stopped functioning. Mauricia Gomez, who goes by the name ‘La_Liendraa’ on the video-sharing platform, recently got his Instagram QR code tattooed on his neck. He even posted a video that featured a person scanning the code to open his page.

However, the blogger and content creator, now complains that the QR code has stopped functioning. As per a report by LabBible, Gomez also visited his friend and plastic surgeon Carlos Ramos who showed him that "turned out fake because it does not open". It is still unclear if the tattoo was functional from the beginning or it later stopped working owing to skin changes or ink fading.

Nearly 500,000 views

However, the influencer’s video featuring the tattoo is a huge hit and has racked up nearly 500,000 views. In the video, Gomez could be seen flaunting off his previous tattoos before he turns around to reveal the latest ink-the barcode to his social media page. As the clip progresses, another person enters the video and scans the code opening his Instagram page.

The video gathered mixed reactions from people. Joking on the bar code, a user wrote, I thought the back was a restaurant menu hahaha". While another added that it was cool. '"I love you," wrote a user. One user even offered to fix it writing, "When you want to fix them, here we are available". Yet another user did not trust it and called him a "liar".









