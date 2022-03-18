While applying for jobs is nerve-wracking as it is, many believe that the waiting period after applying for it is much worse. An impressive interview or being confident in your own skills is no help when the uncertainty and impatience hounds you for the next few days until the company replies either with a rejection or an acceptance letter. However, for some applicants, job hunting turns into an unusual experience.

In a bizarre incident, a man narrated his job rejection story where he was accidentally informed about his status after applying to the company for the second time. Perplexed with the company's email, he sent them a hilarious response before pointing out the mishap on their part.

Man gets CC'ed in rejection mail

As per a report from the Independent, Alexander Wood, a young man hailing from New York, took to his TikTok handle named noveltygay to share his job rejection story. In the video titled 'hate it here', Wood posted a bunch of screenshots of the email showing how he found out that he was rejected for the job after he was accidentally CC'ed in the rejection mail. The body of the said email read, ''Well that’s interesting okay so let’s reject him..''

The text on the video read, ''Yeah breakups hurt and stuff but have y’all ever been CC’d on HR emails talking about why they don’t wanna hire you?'' The video piqued several users' interest as they asked him if he replied to the email. Wood revealed in a follow-up video that he replied to the accidental mail by writing, ''ouch.''

Moreover, he set the record straight and pointed out the company's blunder that caused him to lose on the job opportunity. He also took to his Facebook handle to share the experience where he wrote, ''It was an email an HR employee meant to send to management about how I never showed up for an interview and I was CC'ed into their responses,'' He further revealed that he was at the lowest point of his life and needed a job.

Lastly, Wood concluded that he would never apply for a job in the company anymore by writing, ''These are the things you don’t do with your business.''

Image: Shutterstock