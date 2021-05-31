Man Goes On 'Rude Trip' Around The World, Visits Places With 'questionable Names'

A man has reportedly embarked on a ''Rude trip" in which he has visited hundreds of places with weird names. Nicholas Hale for the last 26 years has travelled to different destinations with questionable names. He has already visited hundreds of locations with cheeky names that people think as rude and offensive. West Mids, Wetwang in East Riding of Yorkshire in the UK, Cockshoot Close in Witney, Butthole Lane in Shepshed, Leicestershire in the UK, Muff in Londonderry, Minge Lane in Upton are some of the places he has visited for the last 26 years.

Man visits places with rude names

Nicholas Hale, the 50-year-old man has spent half his life finding out destinations with naughty names. He said that his obsession started when he was driven as a child through Wetsang, a village near his home in Scarborough. The names of places he visited can easily be mistaken for rude and offensive words that should not be used in public. But they are the names of actual towns and neighbourhoods all over the world. Nicholas said that some of the places are difficult to find as their signs have been stolen.

Hale told Mirror that his mission to visit places with questionable names has become a bit of an obsession. He admitted that this is a pathetic obsession and people would think it is quite childish but he does not feel there is anything wrong with being silly sometimes. He has used any means of transportation necessary to reach the destination and no obstacle can stop him from visiting a place with a rude name. The places he has visited all these years include Bell End in West Midlands, UK, Kunst-Wet metro station in Brussels in Belgium, Wetwang in East Riding of Yorkshire in the UK, Butthole Lane in Shepshed, Leicestershire in the UK, Minge Lane in Upton upon Severn in the UK, Bell End in Rowley Regis, West Mids, Cockshoot Close in Witney, Oxon,Worcs, Penistone in South Yorks, The Glory Hole in Lincoln, Muff in Londonderry.

IMAGE: MFSDEEZ/Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.