Last Updated:

Man Helps Squirrel To Drink Water From Bottle, Watch The Adorable Video

A heartwarming video has been winning hearts where a man can be seen helping a squirrel.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
(Image Credit: Danny Deraney Twitter)

A heartwarming video has been winning hearts where a man can be seen helping a squirrel. In an adorable video, the man gave water to the baby squirrel from a bottle and patted it on its back. The video that has been dubbed as the act of kindness, was shared by Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Services on Twitter.

READ | Video: Cat and pet parent create world record for 'most tricks by a feline in one minute'

Man gives water to squirrel

The caption alongside the video read, "Please care to share... Our planet will be a much better place". In the video, a man sat on the road helped the squirrel drink water from a bottle while the squirrel holds the man's hand. There is a second part to the video which has been shared by a user dcarpenter70. In the second part of the video, the man then comforts the squirrel by caressing her head. Take a look at the post. 

READ | 'Miracles do happen': Cat missing from New Jersey found in Pittsburgh after four years

The video has also been shared by Danny Deraney and since being shared on March 19, the video has got 4 million views and accumulated tons of reactions from netizens. One user wrote, "Awwww Thank you for your kindness, it warms my heart to see people like you helping these poor animals." Another individual wrote, "After all the racism in the world it is nice to see that there’s hope for humanity. Most humans are inherently good." "Aww just the look on his face when the squirrel climbs onto his hand. It's like you instantly see the little boy in him. Heartwarming", commented another person.

Man helps tortoises reunite

Meanwhile, a video that shows a man randomly helping two tortoises reunite is spreading smiles on the internet. Shared on Twitter by Odisha based IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the video shows a human helping a tortoise stuck in rocks to free itself. Dubbed as ‘random act of kindness’ by netizens, the video has been viewed over times since shared.

(Image Credit: Danny Deraney Twitter)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT