Man Helps Squirrel To Drink Water From Bottle, Watch The Adorable Video

A heartwarming video has been winning hearts where a man can be seen helping a squirrel. In an adorable video, the man gave water to the baby squirrel from a bottle and patted it on its back. The video that has been dubbed as the act of kindness, was shared by Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Services on Twitter.
The caption alongside the video read, "Please care to share... Our planet will be a much better place". In the video, a man sat on the road helped the squirrel drink water from a bottle while the squirrel holds the man's hand. There is a second part to the video which has been shared by a user dcarpenter70. In the second part of the video, the man then comforts the squirrel by caressing her head. Take a look at the post.
March 19, 2021
Our planet will be a much better place pic.twitter.com/IdznF9nrC1
March 19, 2021
The video has also been shared by Danny Deraney and since being shared on March 19, the video has got 4 million views and accumulated tons of reactions from netizens. One user wrote, "Awwww Thank you for your kindness, it warms my heart to see people like you helping these poor animals." Another individual wrote, "After all the racism in the world it is nice to see that there’s hope for humanity. Most humans are inherently good." "Aww just the look on his face when the squirrel climbs onto his hand. It's like you instantly see the little boy in him. Heartwarming", commented another person.
This is classified as a “good dude” so glad people like this are still out there.— B. T. (@DaddyTackett) March 22, 2021
After all the racism in the world it is nice to see that there’s hope for humanity. Most humans are inherently good.— BidenIsMyPresident! (@BIDEN46MVP) March 19, 2021
You should.â¤ï¸— Lisa (@Lisa_ITMFA) March 19, 2021
Not an adorable squirrel, but I rescued an injured toad the other day and my second mask became a useful gurney for transit. pic.twitter.com/UmrT8DyNIk— Sarah Newman (@NeeshNoosh) March 19, 2021
Aaww just the look on his face when the squirrel climbs onto his hand. It's like you instantly see the little boy in him. Heartwarming.— mom of 2 heroes ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡²ðŸŒŠðŸ€ðŸ¦…âœŒðŸ¶ (@shorebound68) March 20, 2021
The squirrels paw on his armðŸ¥°— MiniMom617ðŸŒŠ (@MiniMom617) March 18, 2021
I am so jealous! I love squirrels. My husband thinks our suet feeder is for the birds but it’s not ðŸ˜‰
Meanwhile, a video that shows a man randomly helping two tortoises reunite is spreading smiles on the internet. Shared on Twitter by Odisha based IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the video shows a human helping a tortoise stuck in rocks to free itself. Dubbed as ‘random act of kindness’ by netizens, the video has been viewed over times since shared.
Be kind wherever possible ðŸ’•— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 19, 2020
Watch the reunion at the end. Shared by Ramblings. pic.twitter.com/hKqcHssZv6
