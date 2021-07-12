Man Holds 16 Bowling Balls Simultaneously To Create World Record; Watch Here

Chad McLean of the United States has set a new world record for the most bowling balls held simultaneously, with a total of 13, beating the previous mark by four balls.

Chad, who serves for the bowling equipment company Storm Products, set the record in Brigham City, Utah, using their bowling balls.

Chad lifted roughly 94.3 kg, which is about the weight of an average bowling ball (208 lb).

The extremely heavy balls must be taken one at a time and positioned on the body, according to the guidelines for this difficult endeavour. One person is permitted to assist the challenger in positioning them for one minute, but they are not allowed to secure them in place.

After that, the heavy balls must be held for ten seconds without being dropped.

Chad told Guinness World Records in his application for the record, "I plan on holding every bowling world record one day." I currently work for a big bowling ball company and would like to assist in bringing the record back to Utah.”

Chad also owns the record for the most tenpin bowling strikes in a minute, with 12 recorded on the set of Officially Amazing in Gainesville, Florida in 2013.

