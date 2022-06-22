Man Holds Yoga Pose For Incredible 29 Minutes, Break Guinness World Records; Watch

The Guinness Book of World Records has been popular for decades as a platform that celebrates different kinds of talents, milestones, and achievements. With the proliferation of social media, people around the world can see these feats of the Guinness World Records holders. Recently, the Guinness World Records has shared a video of a man bagging the record for holding a yoga pose, referred to as scorpion position, for nearly 30 minutes.

The video opens up to show a 21-year-old Yash Moradiya holding a yoga pose for an incredible 29 minutes and four seconds, shattering the previous record of four minutes and 47 seconds. Guinness World Records sharing the video, wrote, "Longest time to hold the scorpion position 29 min 04 sec by Yash Mansukhbhai Moradiya". Yash Mansukhbhai Moradiya, a yoga instructor, hails from India as per Guinness World Records.

Yash Mansukhbhai Moradiya bags Guinness World Record for holding scorpion pose for 29 minutes

The yoga pose performed by Yash is known as the scorpion pose. The scorpion pose is an advanced yoga position, where one places forearms on the ground and arch the legs over the head.

"Yash achieved this record title as a personal achievement as well as to raise more awareness about yoga,” GWR added. Meanwhile, the Guinness World Records also added that they shared it to celebrate International Yoga Day which is observed on June 21 every year. Yash said, "My achievement is not only physical, it has a lot to do with self-confidence and mental strength."

According to Guinness World Records, it took Yash two years of consistent practice to achieve this record, which included forearm stand exercises and even walking on his hands on a treadmill to increase his arm, shoulder, and back flexibility.

The video posted by Guinness has garnered around 128,000 views and several likes and comments have been posted by netizens. "Wooow... Unbelievable hold... (sic)," wrote a user, while a second commented, "Proud of you". A third user exclaimed, "Proud to b an Indian...we on fire".

Image: Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords