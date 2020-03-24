'This Is Real Story': Man Gives His Phone Number To A Girl Using Drone Amid Lockdown

As the novel coronavirus has affected almost 195 countries around the globe, millions of people are currently in quarantine or practicing social distancing. But some people have came up with creative ways to continue their daily routine and also indulge in fun and frolic. As most of the countries around the worldwide are facing a complete lockdown, a man from Brooklyn, US has reportedly asked a girl out for a future date using a drone.

I can’t believe this actually worked and yes this is a real story pic.twitter.com/X5KbBl0qIe — Jeremy Cohen (@jerm_cohen) March 22, 2020

Video garners over 5.2 million views

Jeremy Cohen used a drone to send his phone number to the girl before asking her out. As per reports, the romantic gesture was first captured on drone's camera and was later shared on Twitter. The video has managed to garner a huge attention on the social media platform with over 5.2 million views with over 3.7 lakh likes. It has also gone viral on Facebook and Instagram.

Through the video Cohen before asking the girl out says how he planned for the romantic gesture. He says, "I looked out my window and saw this girl dancing, perhaps to a TikTok song? I needed to say hi to her, so I waved out on the balcony. She waved back". In the video, he then grabs a pen a paper, and some tape to attach his phone number on the drone and after moments later, he flies his drone from his balcony to the girl. Cohen says towards the end of the video, "2020 has been off to a terrible start, but I still needed to shoot my shot. She picked up my drone and I guess it worked because I got a text from her an hour later. Wait for part 2".

so I went kinda viral today but there’s a real virus that is actually affecting a lot of people’s lives sooo while I try to figure out how to have an virtual date with this girl here’s a few ways you can help:



1) https://t.co/vWFMm63D3a



2) https://t.co/knf08SarzO



❣️❣️ — Jeremy Cohen (@jerm_cohen) March 23, 2020

Better not leave us hanging and give us an update 😅 — Kristian A. Osorio Marcano (@OsorioMarcano) March 22, 2020

I PRAY YALL GET MARRIED!!!! — whiskey_bandit (@papemadethis) March 22, 2020

