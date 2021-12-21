Man In Spider-Man Mask Asks To Buy Movie Ticket; Cashier's Question Has Netizens In Splits

A hilarious video of a Spider-Man fan has gone viral on the internet. There are many videos and memes about the new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Spider-Man: No Way Home all over social media right now, thanks to the craze among the fans.

In a video, originally shared by an Instagram handle named @synpact, viewers may witness a man going to the theatres to get two tickets for the latest Spider-Man movie. The question posed to him following that has made netizens laugh out loud.

The footage begins with a man approaching a movie theater's ticket counter. The background appears to be crowded, as many people had congregated in the area to watch the Spider-Man movie. The cashier greets him as he approaches the counter.

The man then says that he wants two tickets. After that, the clerk asks a fairly straightforward question: "For what movie?" This question wouldn't be out of place in a different scenario as many people believe that the viewers themselves should state which film they wished to watch. However, in this case, the camera pans to reveal that the individual who was asking for the tickets was wearing a Spider-Man mask!

Video receives over 4.6k likes

The cashier's query appeared amusing after the man was revealed to be wearing a Spider-Man mask, and it had a hilarious effect. Since being posted online, this video has received over 4,600 likes and several reshares. Users claim that other meme pages that shared this video on Instagram have more views and likes.

"Where do I get this mask @synpct," wrote one Instagram user. Another remarked, "damn you deserve your credit."

One other user commented, "Wanna give the original guy credit or what?"

Image: Instagram