Man Miraculously Escapes Death After Coming Under Bus; Cop Says 'Good Helmet Saves Life'

Traffic officials share warning posts and videos every now and then, so as to educate people about safety. While there are people who do not adhere to any of these instructions, there are those who abide by the rules and advice. Following rules saved the life of a man on a two-wheeler recently, in a video that attracted attention on social media.

The post was shared by Bengaluru traffic police, Dr. BR Ravikanthe Gowda, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) on Twitter. The viral video shows a man on a bike losing his control and falling right under a bus coming from the opposite side. The fall was such that the person's head came under the bus' rear wheels. The bus went along with the man's helmet-protected head a further few feet, before coming to a halt. The man survived the dangerous accident. The bus reverses to release the man and a few people gather to help the fallen biker.

Sharing the video, the officer wrote, "Good quality ISI MARK helmet saves life".

Good quality ISI MARK helmet saves life. pic.twitter.com/IUMyH7wE8u — Dr.B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda IPS (@jointcptraffic) July 20, 2022

Netizens' reactions

The trending video has garnered around 35.1K views and several retweets. The video has also prompted many to express their views on this horrifying video. A user wrote, "Following lane rules, speed limits also matter". Another user expressed, "this is what we call god's grace". "Omg very scary, but yes good helmet can save ur life...Pl wear a swat belt or Helmet while driving (sic)," read one of the other comments.

Meanwhile, as per the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) data, 365 fatal accidents were recorded out of 1,843 accidents reported this year till June. Traffic cops have stressed on the importance of helmets time and again.