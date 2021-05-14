Man Mistakenly Calls Remdesivir As Remo D'Souza In Viral Video, Choreographer Reacts

Adding a tinge of positivity on social media, choreographer Remo D’Souza shared a video of a man who confused Remdesivir injection with his name. The director who was amazed to watch the video, shared the same on Instagram while leaving all in splits. His fans were quick to pour in their funny comments and expressed their amazement over the way the boy pronounced Remdesivir as Remo D'Souza.

Remo D'Souza shares viral video

The video began with the man giving an interview while fuming about the price of injections when he made the goof-up. And then the man mistakenly changed the injection’s name to the ace choreographer’s name. Remo through his caption emphasized that people would not miss the end of the video which is sure to leave them in laughter. “Don’t miss the end. #ciplakaremodsouza #justforlaugh," he wrote. His friends from the industry actors were all in splits after watching the video. Bharti Singh, Jay Bhanushali, Gautam Gulati, Rahul Shetty, Gaurav Gera, and many others couldn’t stop laughing and dropped laughter emojis in the comments.

Remdesivir is a broad-spectrum antiviral medication that is being used during the COVID-19 crisis.

The clip immediately went viral and managed to garner more than 1 million views and over 2 lakh likes after it was shared by the choreographer. On the other hand, Remo’s fans were quick to share their funny reactions to the video. One of the users wrote, “500 mein Remodsouza,” another wrote, “Arey sir ap to injection ban gaye.” Another fan of the choreographer chimed in and wrote, “the guy does not even know what he said in just one go, but it's very funny.”

Remo D’Souza had suffered a heart attack in December 2020. Talking about his road to recovery, he said he felt great and relieved. "I am so happy to be back to what I do and be my normal self. Currently, I am working on my next directorial and will soon announce the details. There is a lot of production work also happening. I’m really happy and thankful to everyone who prayed for me and blessed me," he added.

(Image credit: REMODSOUZA/ Instagram)

