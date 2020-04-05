Video: Man Mistakes Thermos For Hand Sanitizer, Netizens Call It 'corona Habit'

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, hand sanitizers and soaps have been in high demand, because in addition to social distancing keeping one’s hands clean is also an effective way to combat coronavirus. It is under these circumstances that an Indian Forest Service official has shared a somewhat funny video of a person mistaking a thermos for a hand sanitizer and thus pouring hot water on his hands.

'Corona Habit'

In the video, the moment the person presses the button hot water is poured on his hands and he immediately recoils. The video was uploaded on April 4 and already has almost 3,000 views and 155 likes. Take a look at the video below.

When one mistakes a thermos for a hand sanitizer 😂 pic.twitter.com/byexYvhH2I — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 4, 2020

Take a look at some of the reactions from social media users below.

Left Scorched and Searching...... https://t.co/QmcABGo7u6 — Pankaj Thapliyal (@PankajT04765688) April 4, 2020

This will be our feeling after the lockdown is lifted sir! — Sangamesh Mamma (@sangamesh_mamma) April 4, 2020

Aisa bhi hota hai — Razia Sultana (@raziasworld) April 4, 2020

Poor chap.....must have got properly sanitized..😅 — Philip Mathew (@philipmathew63) April 4, 2020

Jor ka jhatka dhirese laga. — sudhansu samal (@sudhansusamal) April 4, 2020

Deer roaming freely

The coronavirus pandemic has not only changed our behaviour, but it has influenced the behaviour of animals also. In a recent video posted by an India Forest Officer, a herd of deer can be seen roaming on the roads to Tirupati. The video was uploaded by an IFS officer Susanta Nanda and according to him, the video is proof that nature is rebooting itself since the coronavirus lockdown in the country has forced people to stay indoors meaning that there are fewer humans and cars on the road.

Nature rebooting itself 💚

A herd of Spotted deer on the road to Tirupati. pic.twitter.com/eJrCTzjRzp — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 28, 2020

