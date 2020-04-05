The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Video: Man Mistakes Thermos For Hand Sanitizer, Netizens Call It 'corona Habit'

What’s Viral

Indian Forest Service official has shared a somewhat funny video of a man mistaking a thermos for a hand sanitizer and thus pouring hot water on his hand

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Man mistakes thermos for hand sanitizer, netizens say 'poor chap'

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, hand sanitizers and soaps have been in high demand, because in addition to social distancing keeping one’s hands clean is also an effective way to combat coronavirus. It is under these circumstances that an Indian Forest Service official has shared a somewhat funny video of a person mistaking a thermos for a hand sanitizer and thus pouring hot water on his hands.

'Corona Habit'

In the video, the moment the person presses the button hot water is poured on his hands and he immediately recoils. The video was uploaded on April 4 and already has almost 3,000 views and 155 likes. Take a look at the video below.

Take a look at some of the reactions from social media users below.

Read: ‘Smiling Back At You’: Video Of Smiling Pitbull Leaves Netizens In Awe

Read: Did 'Ramayan' Star Arun Govil Join Twitter? Stars Welcome 'Lord Ram'; Netizens Divided

Deer roaming freely

The coronavirus pandemic has not only changed our behaviour, but it has influenced the behaviour of animals also. In a recent video posted by an India Forest Officer, a herd of deer can be seen roaming on the roads to Tirupati. The video was uploaded by an IFS officer Susanta Nanda and according to him, the video is proof that nature is rebooting itself since the coronavirus lockdown in the country has forced people to stay indoors meaning that there are fewer humans and cars on the road.

Read: Malaika Arora's Love For Her Pet Dog 'Casper' Is Evident From These Pics

Read: Tom Brady Hype Video By Bucs Gets Pumped Up Reaction From Legendary Quarterback Himself

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
SEX WORKERS SEEK GOVT'S AID
safety
UNIQUE TECHNIQUE TO STAY SAFE
Sudarsan Pattnaik
SUDARHAN PATNAIK ON PM'S APPEAL
Rohit Sharma
ROHIT URGES INDIA TO UNITE
Tablighi Jamaat
AMIT MALVIYA SHARES STATS
COVID-19: CRPF band spreads awareness through song, croon 'corona ko harana hai', watch
CRPF'S SPECIAL COVID-19 SONG