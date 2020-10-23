Man Named Jimmy Korona Puts In 'crazy Amount Of Effort' To Prove His Name Is Real

A man who recently welcomed his baby revealed that his name is puzzling the people around him. The doctors who delivered Jimmy Korona’s baby refused to believe that the baby’s name is Korona and he must have given this surname to his baby as a joke because of the current coronavirus outbreak.

According to reports by The Mirror, the 38-year-old man named Jimmy Korona said that he has to take proof of identification everywhere he goes and even when he went to see his son after he was born. People think that he is pulling a prank when he tells his name. He also stated that he never had this problem with his name in the past, but since the coronavirus pandemic, Jimmy Korona had been experiencing issues with doctors, bar staff and delivery people who all refuse to believe that his name is Korona. The man named Korona also mentioned that he had to show his ID to the doctors after the birth of his baby as they refused to believe that he was serious.

Jimmy Korona also stated that people at the pub come up and tell him that they cannot believe that his name is Korona and nobody believed except for those who have known him for years. Thus, now he shows his bank card or passport to prove that Jimmy Korona has always been his name. He shared how he felt about his name and stated that it feels weird when he hears his name everywhere.

Jimmy Korona also mentioned that his name caused several issues at his work also when the delivery drivers did not believe that they have to deliver orders signed by a man named Korona. The drivers ask his office colleagues whether they are planning a prank on them. However, Jimmy felt glad that none of them refused to do the deliveries and in the end, he stated that it is crazy the amount of effort he has to put through to prove that his name is real.

