Man Offers Water To A Cobra From Bottle, Netizens Call It 'courage And Compassion': Watch

Indian Forest Service Official Susanta Nanda took to his official Twitter handle and shared a video of what he deemed as the ‘two best ingredients of life’, that is, love and water. The video shows a rare sight of a man offering water to a snake. The video has now gone viral, leaving the netizens divided. While few think it is touching, others are wondering what can happen after thirst is quenched.

Snake quenches its thirst

The short video opens with the man trying to give water to the snake through a bottle. As the video progresses, we see the man using one of his hands to pat the snake’s head. He can be seen sitting right next to the snake in a forest-like place. The video also contains a zoomed-in shot of the snake while it is drinking water from the bottle. "Love & water... Two best ingredients of life," wrote IFS officer in the caption. Let’s have a look at the video.

Love & water...

— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 16, 2021

Netizens are left divided after watching the video. While few think it is dangerous, others are thinking this is fantastic. The video has managed to gather over 12.4K views so far. "Snakes are creepy. And dangerous. Please avoid such vids". Another person wrote, "This is awesome..thanks for sharing". Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the video with their own captions.

In a separate incident, a reptile expert in Karnataka recently had a narrow escape while rescuing king cobra, which is the world’s longest venomous snake. In a video tweeted by ANI, two snake catchers near a water body are seen trying to capture the huge serpent. The clip was filmed in Karnataka’s Shivamogga and the snake had slithered on a bark of a tree when the reptile expert approached the serpent in an attempt to lift the cobra with a stick.

(Image Credits: SusantaNanda3)

