Man Opens 25-year-old 'Spider-Man' Pasta Can, Netizens Disgusted

A Twitter user took to his handle to announce that he had a corroded can of Spider-Man pasta from 1995 which he intended to open on his social media account.

A Twitter user from New York shared a picture of a 1995 'Spider-Man' pasta can and wrote that he wants to open it for his followers on social media and show what it looks like from the inside after so many years of lying deserted on a shelve. The user also runs a website where he makes videos on trivial things that thrills or excites him such as toys, goofy food, horror movies, etc. 

The man named Matt, who goes by Dinosaur Dracula on Twitter and runs a website under the same name, took to his Twitter handle to announce that he had a corroded can of Spider-Man pasta from 1995 which he intended to open. Matt shared the pictures of the can with his followers and announced that he will open the rust-covered can to look at what's inside. In a follow-up Twitter thread, Matt shared the pictures of the opened can and also of the rotten chunk of pasta that came out from it. 

The post has garnered more than 82,000 likes on Twitter and was shared by over 16,000 users. The post attracted a lot of reactions on social media with some of them amused by the look of it while others were left disgusted. 

Netizens disgusted

