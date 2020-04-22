Man Opens 25-year-old 'Spider-Man' Pasta Can, Netizens Disgusted

A Twitter user from New York shared a picture of a 1995 'Spider-Man' pasta can and wrote that he wants to open it for his followers on social media and show what it looks like from the inside after so many years of lying deserted on a shelve. The user also runs a website where he makes videos on trivial things that thrills or excites him such as toys, goofy food, horror movies, etc.

The man named Matt, who goes by Dinosaur Dracula on Twitter and runs a website under the same name, took to his Twitter handle to announce that he had a corroded can of Spider-Man pasta from 1995 which he intended to open. Matt shared the pictures of the can with his followers and announced that he will open the rust-covered can to look at what's inside. In a follow-up Twitter thread, Matt shared the pictures of the opened can and also of the rotten chunk of pasta that came out from it.

Opening a wildly corroded can of Spider-Man Pasta from 1995: a thread. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/DW7w7ALMO4 — Dinosaur Dracula (@DinosaurDracula) April 16, 2020

I put the can opener to work, unsettled by the rust, but emboldened by the lack of noxious fumes. I turn the knob and wince, unable to rule out the possibility that the contents have mutated into something alive & malevolent. (2/5) pic.twitter.com/IBmJXBWZI2 — Dinosaur Dracula (@DinosaurDracula) April 16, 2020

They say tragedy plus time equals comedy, but there's nothing funny about 15 ounces of Spider-Man Pasta reduced to a rotted 3-ounce chunk. Recalling the fate of Jordy Verrill in Creepshow, I'm thankful for my rubber gloves. (3/5) pic.twitter.com/W5WqQ7wEHs — Dinosaur Dracula (@DinosaurDracula) April 16, 2020

I carefully remove the mass, which looks like a cross between Big Thunder Mountain and one of those Geonosian hives from Attack of the Clones. (4/5) pic.twitter.com/PIchW9mdMy — Dinosaur Dracula (@DinosaurDracula) April 16, 2020

I think I notice something, but consult the label on the can to be sure. Indeed, there's poor Spider-Man, trapped in this godforsaken toxic monstrosity. I'm sorry, Peter. With old pasta comes great instability.



Thank you all for taking this journey with me. (5/5) pic.twitter.com/6UcfRcN9tz — Dinosaur Dracula (@DinosaurDracula) April 16, 2020

The post has garnered more than 82,000 likes on Twitter and was shared by over 16,000 users. The post attracted a lot of reactions on social media with some of them amused by the look of it while others were left disgusted.

Netizens disgusted

something worthy of kraven the hunter poor surprisded you didn't need a gas mask or hasmat suit given how old that stuff is — nightshadefire one (@NightshadefireO) April 20, 2020

OMG!! GROSS!! — Donut Whit (@riidkii2003) April 20, 2020

Thank you for sharing! This was so ghastly and mysterious and interesting that I had to share with my family. — Melissa Henderson (@giftedgem) April 21, 2020

Right now it must taste like Venom. — El Blogiante🇵🇷😷 (@ElBlogiante) April 16, 2020

Oh God reminds me of an old clients house she had food from 1995 unopened 🤢🤢🤮🤮💀💀☠☠ — Lisa (@rockmyhearts) April 20, 2020

