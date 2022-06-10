Man Paragliding With Black Vulture Stuns Internet; Netizens Hail 'amazing' Video

A video of a man paragliding with a black vulture has created a buzz on the internet. Paragliding is purportedly a marvelous experience and this viral video has grabbed the attention of many on social media.

The viral video opens up to show a black vulture calmly flying with a paraglider at a height of thousands of feet. Green forests and buildings were visible below. The bird was also seen adjusting its flight in the air by moving the rear part of its body (or the tail) up-down and right-left. Seconds later, the huge vulture is then seen landing on the paraglider's feet, while the person starts caressing it. The video was shared by Twitter user Paul Nelson with the caption, "Paraglider meets a black vulture".

As the video progressed towards the end, the black vulture was seen biting the shoes of the glider. The location of the activity is not known. The video has gained traction on the internet.

Netizens say, 'How amazing!'

The viral video has been doing rounds on the internet. The video has garnered around 15.4 million views since it was shared. The video has also accumulated several likes and retweets. The video has also prompted many comments.

"Absolutely fabulous. Thank you for posting", a user wrote. Another user wrote, "Such grace and mastery of the sky! Amazing bird!". One other user wrote, "Wonderful. I loved flying with the buzzards".

Image: Twitter/ @batsy09