Man Pays In Coins For Breakfast, Cafe Takes Revenge; Post Leaves Netizens In Splits

Anything can go viral on the Internet, even someone's breakfast. Recently, a post on Twitter, showing a man's breakfast caught a lot of attention, but the public was divided. A Twitter user named Darren Turley recently took to Twitter to publish a photo of a sandwich that had been chopped into small bitty pieces, claiming that the individual who purchased the sandwich had paid for it with only 10p coins. The cafe's retaliation strategy resulted in the little pieces of the sandwich.

The caption on the post read, "Had a message off one of the lads this morning says Some lad who works in Jag paid for his scran with all 10p’s this morning. This is how his butty was when he opened it." The tweet went viral, and many people were struck speechless by the image.

Had a message off one of the lads this morning says “Some lad who works in Jag paid for his scran with all 10p’s this morning. This is how his butty was when he opened it” 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/qfsdgW8jP9 — Darren Turley (@DarrenTurley5) September 23, 2021

The post was shared a few days ago on September 23, and since then it has received more than a thousand retweets and around 17 thousand likes. Right now, the post has 142 comments. Some people were enthralled by the post. One Twitter user wrote, "I'd have asked the melts to put sauce on it and watch them take every little piece off to put the sauce on." Another comment on the post read, "Karma Don’t piss off staff who serve you food unless your happy to have your food gobbed on."

And I would have used half a bottle on every slice — Sean Williams (@SeanWill92) September 23, 2021

My guess is that he uses the same shop regularly and they have a relationship. I suspect no malice — The F word (@Fi_Ross) September 26, 2021

Many users were disappointed with the decision to take revenge on the hungry man, despite the fact that it made some netizens laugh. One person named Lauren wrote, "Hate to be that person but isn’t it sad if someone needs to pay for their dinner in 10p's? Feel bad for him." Another person commented, "I'm guessing it's just the only change he had at the time. I've been there loads of times where I've not paid attention to what's in my wallet and realised I've just got copper in there." "Did you know that pennies and 2p coins are only legal up to 20p, if you are paying for something at 21p they can refuse it in 1p's or 2p's as it's not legal tender..," another person wrote.

The extra effort it took to do this is the level of self-destructive pettiness that I can get behind. — WarshYerArse (@WarshYerArse) September 24, 2021

😂 haha I have a Sandwich Bar, it’s just as much as a pain in the arse when people keep paying with £20 notes! He can visit us with his 10ps — Anna (@anniecr28) September 25, 2021

Hate to be that person but isn’t it sad if someone needs to pay for their dinner in 10p’s? Feel bad for him — Lauren 🦑 (@LaurenLeopard2) September 23, 2021

Did you know that penny's and 2p coins are only legal up to 20p, if you are paying for something at 21p they can refuse it in 1p's or 2p's as it's not legal tender..😲 — Crawley (@kenkenniff) September 24, 2021

Image: Twitter/@DarrenTurley5