Man Pays In Coins For Breakfast, Cafe Takes Revenge; Post Leaves Netizens In Splits

The breakfast of a man chopped into small pieces goes viral after the man who purchased the sandwich had paid for it with only 10p coins.

Image: Twitter/@DarrenTurley5


Anything can go viral on the Internet, even someone's breakfast. Recently, a post on Twitter, showing a man's breakfast caught a lot of attention, but the public was divided. A Twitter user named Darren Turley recently took to Twitter to publish a photo of a sandwich that had been chopped into small bitty pieces, claiming that the individual who purchased the sandwich had paid for it with only 10p coins. The cafe's retaliation strategy resulted in the little pieces of the sandwich.

The caption on the post read, "Had a message off one of the lads this morning says Some lad who works in Jag paid for his scran with all 10p’s this morning. This is how his butty was when he opened it." The tweet went viral, and many people were struck speechless by the image.

The post was shared a few days ago on September 23, and since then it has received more than a thousand retweets and around 17 thousand likes. Right now, the post has 142 comments. Some people were enthralled by the post. One Twitter user wrote, "I'd have asked the melts to put sauce on it and watch them take every little piece off to put the sauce on." Another comment on the post read, "Karma Don’t piss off staff who serve you food unless your happy to have your food gobbed on." 

Many users were disappointed with the decision to take revenge on the hungry man, despite the fact that it made some netizens laugh. One person named Lauren wrote, "Hate to be that person but isn’t it sad if someone needs to pay for their dinner in 10p's? Feel bad for him."  Another person commented, "I'm guessing it's just the only change he had at the time. I've been there loads of times where I've not paid attention to what's in my wallet and realised I've just got copper in there." "Did you know that pennies and 2p coins are only legal up to 20p, if you are paying for something at 21p they can refuse it in 1p's or 2p's as it's not legal tender..," another person wrote.

