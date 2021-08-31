Man Pays Tribute To Late Wife, Recreates Maternity Photo Shoot With Little Daughter

A heartwarming photoshoot of a James Alvarez has created headlines and the reason for it might bring tears to the eyes. James, a widower, replicated his late wife's year-old pregnancy photoshoot. He created those beautiful photos with his one-year-old toddler Adalyn. The photographs from the maternity shoot went viral on social media bringing tears to users' eyes.

More about the man who paid tribute to his wife

James' wife Yesenia Aguilar passed away when she was hit by a car as she was on a stroll. One year ago, during the time of her death, she was 35 weeks pregnant with her daughter Adalyn. To rescue the infant, surgeons had to operate an immediate C-section, and luckily the baby survived but the mother could not make it.

37-year-old James paid a touching homage to his deceased wife by reconstructing their maternity pics. This time, though, he has done this with his little daughter Adalyn, who was celebrating her very first birthday. The tiny one was dressed in a lovely pink outfit similar to the one her mother was wearing at the time of the pregnancy photo session.

James posted the photos with the caption, “It’s been a tough journey but I did it with my head held high. I try to be the best father I could be for my daughter. I want to make my wife proud. Adalyn, I know if your mommy was here, she would have been the happiest person alive. She would be so excited to celebrate your birthday. That’s why I’m making sure I fulfill her wishes and wish her the happiest birthday ever baby. Your mommy and daddy love you.”

As per Metro, James informed that Adalyn's birthday was fast approaching and that it sadly fell on the exact day when he lost his wife. He even said that he wanted to do something important and special to honour his wife and celebrate his daughter's birthday. Alvarez even added that he had a pink outfit made for his kid and has taken the shots at the same spot and at the same time to get similar photographs, and it turned to be absolutely incredible.

The emotional photoshoot images have gone popular on Instagram. The heartwarming gesture has driven many internet users to tears. Many of the users have commented and have given heart and crying emojis. One of the users wrote, “Your beautiful wife is absolutely alive and watching over her beautiful lil angel and you. The story is just heartbreaking”, while another commented, “Without Words” and the third has said, “God bless you and your daughter live and long life together” and many more.

