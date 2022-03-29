All aspects of life are beautiful, depending on how one lives. A similar interesting incident was seen in a video shared by the famous MBA dropout, Prafull Billore on Twitter.

In the video, a man could be seen balancing stockpiles of dry leaves on his head while riding a bicycle. Prafull shared the video putting out a message that life is beautiful depending upon how it is carried out. Prafull has been seen sharing more such inspiring videos and this comes as the latest one.

The video that shows the man on a cycle with the stockpiles over his head while riding the bicycle has grabbed the attention of netizens in large numbers. From what can be seen, it looks as the video has been shot from inside a car moving on the road with a beautiful view on the sides behind the man on the bicycle. The video also has a background song playing which goes like Kal Kya Ho Kisne Jana.

The "Life is beautiful, conditions apply", the caption on the tweet read.

Life is beautiful, conditions apply 😅 pic.twitter.com/N5PTxvXgKr — Prafull MBA CHAI WALA (@Prafull_mbachai) March 28, 2022

The video has garnered over 970.3k views since it was posted accompanied by 29.9k likes.

Meanwhile, for those unversed, Prafull had lost his desire for MBA, which he had been pursuing at Ahmedabad University since 2017. Fast forward five years, the 25-year-old is now a multi-millionaire entrepreneur who has built ﻿MBA Chai wala﻿, a Rs 4 crore turnover business with 50 outlets pan India. However, he put out a video explaining the attractiveness of life, if lived perfectly.

'This is what happens when we start enjoying what we do'; Netizens react

As the video surfaced on Twitter, it grabbed the attention of the viewers on social media. People appreciated the man on the cycle for riding so stress-free and maintaining balance. "Just trying to imagine how difficult would it be for him to start the ride/end the ride... But he does ride with grace... Hats off to the fellow," a user commented on the video. Another user dished, "This is how common people live their life without any complaint."

The third user wrote, "We have such talented folks. We should push for population control so that folks get all resources and get a correct platform. Just imagine how many Olympic gold we missed if this guy was not there."

Image: Twitter/@Prafull_mbachai