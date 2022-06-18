The Guinness Book of World Records has been popular for decades as a platform that celebrates different kinds of talents, milestones, and achievements. With the proliferation of social media, people around the world can see these feats of the Guinness World Records holders. Recently, the Guinness World Records has shared a video of an athlete from Australia performing 3,182 push-ups in an hour to officially break a Guinness World Record.

The video, shared by Guinness, opens up to show Daniel Scali from Adelaide, South Australia, who was seen performing over 100 more push-ups than the previous record holder to achieve the world record for most push-ups in an hour (male), making it to 3,182. Moreover, as per the Guinness World Records, Daniel not only takes the record from Jarrad Young, who previously completed 3,054 push-ups within an hour in 2021 but this is also the second Guinness title Daniel has claimed.

According to Guinness World Record, Daniel attempted this record to raise awareness for 'complex regional pain syndrome' (CRPS) which is a form of chronic pain that usually affects an arm or a leg. He also has previously achieved another record for the longest time in an abdominal plank position (male) with an incredible time of 9 hr 30 min 1 sec.

"It’s the brain sending wrong messages to my arm, which is the affected area. So anything like soft touch, movements, wind, or water will cause me pain," Daniel explained.

Things were extremely painful for Scali while growing up. Recounting his early treatment years, Daniel said sometimes he had to be hospitalised for months on end to ease the pain.

However, overcoming all odds, Daniel Scali, in is his third attempt at the record, finally succeeded.

"No matter what condition you suffer, you can still achieve your dreams if you put your heart to it," Scali said.

The video posted by Guinness has garnered around 37.6K views and several likes and comments have been posted by netizens. "This is remarkable (sic)," wrote a user, while a second commented, "Goosebumps the whole time...". A third user exclaimed, "Wow impressive performance dude".

(Image: Guinness World Records)